Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on a busy Baton Rouge roadway Friday morning.
The incident was reported before 10 a.m. on Perkins Road near Oakdale Drive. Sources confirmed the pedestrian was being checked at the scene, but the extent of that person's injuries is unclear.
This is a developing story.
