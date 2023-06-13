75°
Pedestrian struck, killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning

Monday, June 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning. 

Emergency officials said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Marquise Hebert. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said, for unknown reasons, Hebert walked into the road, was hit by a car and killed. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

