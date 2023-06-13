75°
Pedestrian struck, killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Airline Highway early Monday morning.
Emergency officials said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Marquise Hebert.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said, for unknown reasons, Hebert walked into the road, was hit by a car and killed.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
