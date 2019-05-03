Pedestrian struck, killed in morning crash on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews blocked the southbound lanes on Airline Highway following the crash. The roadway was reopened before 8:20 a.m.

All lanes are open US 61 South at Prescott Rd following an earlier accident near Victoria Dr that has cleared. Congestion has reached Evangeline. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 3, 2019

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.