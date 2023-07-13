87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Siegen Lane overnight Wednesday

2 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 6:35 AM July 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Siegen Lane at Industriplex Boulevard was shut down overnight Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. 

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

Trending News

No further information was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days