Pedestrian left in critical condition after being hit by car across from Tigerland gate
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were reportedly hit by a car near the Tigerland gate.
Officials said the crash happened shortly after midnight near Nicholson Drive at Jennifer Jean Drive, just across the street from the entrance to Tigerland.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It's not clear whether any arrests were made.
