Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say.
Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning.
The victim was not identified.
This is a developing story.
