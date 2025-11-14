Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck at intersection of South Satsuma Road, Florida Boulevard

76°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Livingston on Friday morning.

Acadian Ambulance officials told WBRZ that the pedestrian, who was struck near the intersection of South Satsuma Road and Florida Boulevard, is being airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in critical condition. 

