Pedestrian dead after crash on Magnolia Bridge Road and Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - One person died after a crash took place at Magnolia Bridge Road and Greenwell Springs Road, according to the Central Police Department.

Police referred to the crash as a "major" crash and gave no information on the condition of the pedestrian or anyone else involved.

According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, 62-year-old Don O'Donnell was on the side on the changing a tire, and a vehicle left the roadway and went across the median line and struck the pedestrian.

Numerous crashes have taken place on this stretch of road recently, which Corcoran addressed.

"I think we need to be more attentive," Corcoran said. "I don't think speed was a factor in this wreck; it could be someone being inattentive, it could be the sun in their face, but they need to pay attention to the road. A lot of the wrecks we're having are due to speed and people on the phone, and people just need to be paying attention to what they're doing, because we don't need things like this."

"This is our third fatality within two weeks here in Central, and we don't want any more."

The road has since be re-opened, but temporary road closures may take place as the on-scene investigation continues.