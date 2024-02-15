65°
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train at Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - The coroner has been called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a train at Acadian Thruway, according to emergency officials.
The train can currently be seen stopped on I-10 at Acadian.
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
