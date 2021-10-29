Payroll glitch impacting all Southern University employees Friday

BATON ROUGE - Employees at Southern University did not find paychecks deposited in their bank accounts this week due to "technical difficulties", a school spokesperson said Friday.

Southern said in a statement that the payroll glitch was affecting all of its employees. A spokesperson added that the university is working with banks to have the issue sorted out by the end of Friday.

Read the full letter sent to Southern employees below.

The University has been made aware this morning that all employees (monthly, bi-weekly, and faculty) of the Southern University System have yet to receive their October 2021 payroll deposits due to technical difficulties with the University’s financial institution. University administrators are working diligently with banking officials to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. We have full confidence that the payroll deposits will be made to all employees today.



More updates will be provided via email as information becomes available.



Thank you for your patience.