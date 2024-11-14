66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Patterson Police K9 receives bulletproof vest donation

2 hours 16 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, November 14 2024 Nov 14, 2024 November 14, 2024 3:25 PM November 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PATTERSON - Patterson Police's K9 officer Zoey will be outfitted with a bulletproof vest after a charitable donation to the department from an organization that makes protective vests for four-legged officers. 

Zoey's vest was donated from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc.," a national organization that has provided more than 5,800 K9 officers the life-saving protection they need in the field. 

Trending News

K9 Zoey's vest will be ready in ten weeks and embroidered with the words "In honor of those who courageously serve & protect."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days