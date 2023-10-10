Pat Shingleton: "The Siesta and THE Birthday!"

Hot weather makes us tired and sluggish and what is common in Mexico and Spain to combat these symptoms should be considered here. The siesta originates from the Latin, hora sexta or “the sixth hour.” It’s a short nap, taken in the early afternoon typically after the midday meal. Weather and a heavy intake of food seem to be the determining factor and the reason for the siesta. To fully enjoy it, pajamas, a bed or a sofa are recommended and the siesta should last between 15 and 30 minutes without any distractions. I subscribe to this activity with what I refer to as a "power-nap." With just 25 minutes of rest, I awake and feel as though I've slept hours. The best way to wake-up from the siesta is to hear a delicate human voice followed by a glass of water and a piece of chocolate. Inclosing, on August 8, 1993, record-setting floods in Des Moines, Iowa finally ended marking the first time since July 11 that the city's tap water was safe to drink. On the same date in 1999, an F-2 tornado cut a 300 yard path in Mattituck, Long Island. A stone fireplace's chimney saved one resident from an approaching wall of water. On August 8, 2004, lightning struck two teenage boys corralling cattle in Wauneta, NE, knocked unconscious, they survived. August 9, 2001 found the artificial turf at a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game reaching 149 degrees as 24 fans were treated for heat exhaustion. Finally, on this date in 1985, baby-boy Michael Shingleton arrived at 1:00 am and Tropical Storm Beryl was 50 miles west of New Orleans, with 40 M.P.H. winds.