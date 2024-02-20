Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "Ice Storms"
Residents of the Midwest and the Great Lake states are digging-out and thawing out from the weekend blizzards. Liquid precipitation that rapidly freezes during episodes of falling temperatures is the worst winter weather experience. Typically, glaze does not accumulate more than an inch during most ice storms. The weather record books note that deposits of eight inches in diameter accumulated on power lines in northern Idaho in 1961. In November, 1940, six inches coated wires in northwestern Texas and in 1922 Michigan reported a foot-long piece of ice coating that weighed 11 pounds. Research notes that a 50 foot evergreen, 20 feet wide could be coated with five tons of ice during a severe storm. Some of you may remember the Baton Rouge ice storms in February, 1952 and 1994.
