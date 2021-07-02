Pat Shingleton: "Hurricane, More than a Storm..."

The traditions of "August" storms placed March and Laura simultaneously in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. The last time this scenario occurred was in 1937 and 1955. Laura could replicate Rita making landfall at Holly Beach and Sabine Pass, 15 years ago. Also of note, prior to Katrina, Hurricane Andrew was the costliest hurricane in United States history. On this date in 2012, we were preparing for Isaac. Andrew recorded five official landfalls including its final landing as a category 5 storm-the third to hit the U.S. in the 20th Century. Storms that cause destruction and extended power outages are sealed in our memories. Years ago tonight, I was in the weather center while outside, howling winds were swaying our 700 foot antenna. After landfall and the last tornado warning, I left the station to check on the family. Similar to Gustav, Old Goodwood resembled a logging site with oak trees strewn like pick-up sticks, intermingled with transformers and power poles; the first storm of the season - in August. We think of destruction with the word hurricane, but it refers to things other than a tropical cyclone. There are other hurricanes, such as hurricane roses and hurricane lamps, and the upper deck of a ship is also called a hurricane. As many of you know, Pat O'Brien's originated another hurricane in New Orleans that could blow one away if you're not careful. The concoction includes a couple tablespoons of lemon juice, an ounce of rum and is laced with passion fruit juice. Just like a hurricane it's shook, strained and topped with 7-Up. It isn't as good as another concoction sometimes served before, during, after or when there isn't a storm - called "Vincent's Delight," developed by Baton Rouge's own, the late Vincent Cangelosi