Pat Shingleton: "Here's What Caleb Predicts"

We've been showcasing the number of days that remain in the season of Summer and the start of Autumn on September 23rd. As noted this week, each year I receive a new copy for the seasonal launch of "Farmers' Almanac." This publication should not to be confused with Robert B. Thomas's, "The Old Farmer's Almanac." In 1818, David Young began the "Farmer's Almanac" and calculated his predictions by extrapolating a combination of lunar cycles, planet positions and sunspot maximums to create a weather formula for sections of the United States. Clothed in secrecy, the forecast has been protected by a host of editors for 198 years. Editor Sondra Duncan, along with publisher Peter Geiger, protect the location and identity of reclusive weather soothsayer - Caleb Weatherbee. In turn, Caleb reportedly protects the age-old "formula" for six zones ranging from the Pacific to the Atlantic and the Great Lakes to the Gulf. As for our "Zones," NOAA's Climate Prediction Center projects that we will experience above normal temperatures for the month of September and average rainfall accumulations. As for the winter of 2015-2016, Caleb Weatherbee predicts that the Gulf Coast will experience unseasonably cold conditions along with the Great Lakes, lower Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and the Tennessee and Mississippi Valleys. The Almanac predicts that an active storm track will eject above-normal precipitation to the Gulf Coast.

