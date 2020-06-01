If you can withstand the heat advisories, excessive high humidity and dangerous thunderstorms for 41 days, relief is in sight. I’ve targeted September 20th as a time for temperature and humidity changes. Researchers advanced studies suggesting that increased heat can also increase aggression. The Heat Island Effect is caused by higher populations, increased construction and rising energy consumption that result in temperature increases by 15 degrees at night. Five years ago, the American Automobile Association conducted a study by positioning cars at red lights during extreme heat. The drivers were instructed to ignore light changes while reactions were monitored. Other studies have found a correlation between hotter weather and elevated crime rates. The New York Times reported that a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control determined that homicides swell between July and September. A review of August 8 events include Tropical Storm Bret in 1993 that hit Venezuela with 100 casualties. In 1922, red hot Pittsburgh Pirates, recorded 46 hits in a double-header against the Phillies and in 2001, the artificial turf at a Phillies game reached 149 degrees as 24 fans were treated for exhaustion. In 1963 the Kingsmen recorded “Louie-Louie.” In 2007, the strongest tornado since 1889 struck Kings County, N.Y. – a chimney saved one resident from a wall of water. In 2004, lightning struck two teenage boys corralling cattle in Wauneta, NE, knocked unconscious, they survived. Finally, in 1985, baby-boy Michael Shingleton was ready for delivery while outside, Tropical Storm Beryl was 50 miles west of New Orleans, with 40 M.P.H. winds.