Latest Weather Blog
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass pillar
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Saturday night after the driver of the car she was in lost control and crashed into an interstate underpass on Airline Highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Airline Highway at the cloverleaf interchange under I-12. It claimed the life of 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jones.
Jones was a passenger in a car heading south on Airline Highway "at a high rate of speed," police say. As the car sped down the road, the driver lost control.
The vehicle then struck metal guardrails and slammed into a concrete pillar supporting the interstate overpass.
Jones died at the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
