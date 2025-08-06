Party Animals star visits Raising Cane's as Banana Ball returns to Alex Box

BATON ROUGE — Banana Ball is coming back to Alex Box Stadium this weekend, and one of the Party Animals stopped by the original Raising Cane's off LSU's campus on Wednesday to promote their visit.

The wild brand of baseball will feature two games between the Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters.

Outfielder Tanner Thomas, one of the Party Animals that plays against the Savannah Bananas as they travel the country, says he is happy to be back in Baton Rouge.

"It feels great. I mean, we are in or we're from Savannah, also we're all based in Savannah, so it feels like a second home to us over here. I'm super pumped up. My whole family is all LSU fans. So this space or this place really does mean a lot to me. Hit a home run last year. We're going to try to repeat that, and hopefully the Party Animals to come out with some wins this weekend," Thomas said.

The Party Animals and the Tailgaters play both sold out games at 7 p.m.