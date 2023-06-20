75°
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday

1 hour 33 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 5:59 PM June 20, 2023 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Parts of the Baton Rouge area were hit with sizeable hail Tuesday as storms passed through the capital area. 

The hail was first reported in West Baton Rouge around 5:30 p.m. and gradually moved east across the river. 

See pictures and videos below. 

