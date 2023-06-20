75°
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - Parts of the Baton Rouge area were hit with sizeable hail Tuesday as storms passed through the capital area.
The hail was first reported in West Baton Rouge around 5:30 p.m. and gradually moved east across the river.
See pictures and videos below.
@DrJoshWX @WBRZweather hail in Port Allen pic.twitter.com/oLo8U6X9d3— Dawn Ward (@DawnWard118) June 20, 2023
June 20, 2023
#Hail @NWSNewOrleans @WBRZ https://t.co/i410rs0t58— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 20, 2023
