Part of South Range Avenue renamed to 'Corporal Shawn Kelly Boulevard' in memory of fallen officer

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Legislators joined together Monday to approve the renaming of a stretch of South Range Avenue to commemorate a fallen officer.

Act 54, which was passed by both the House and the Senate and signed by the governor, renames the roadway between Rushing Road and Florida Avenue to Corporal Shawn Kelly Memorial Boulevard.

Kelly was shot multiple times while responding to a disturbance at the Spring Park Plaza off of South Range Avenue, where the roadway named for him will now be. He died in a hospital 22 days later.

State Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, authored the bill and Kelly's family was at the legislature when it was officially passed.

"Nothing can undo the loss that this family, and our whole community, experienced just over 2 years ago. Corporal Shawn Kelly paid the ultimate price defending his family and friends (all of us in Denham Springs)," Wilder posted online.