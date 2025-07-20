94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Part of Perkins Road near Bluebonnet to be closed Monday

2 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 2:57 PM July 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Part of Perkins Road will be closed near Bluebonnet on Monday while Entergy does maintenance. 

The eastbound lane will be closed at 10550 Perkins Rd. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as Entergy works on a power pole. 

