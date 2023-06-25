95°
Latest Weather Blog
Part of Denham Springs under boil advisory during water line repairs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory has been issued for part of Denham Springs along LA-16 north of Watson.
Ward 2 Water said a crew is repairing a cut water main and customers with addresses between 38200 and 38939 LA-16 will be under the advisory.
Trending News
The company said during the repairs, the water pressure will drop below the LDH minimum standard so customers should boil their water.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
-
Accusations of sexual harassment cause tension at Livingston Parish council
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso