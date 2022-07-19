84°
Parolee arrested after wrecking car, police find large fake gun inside
SCOTLANDVILLE - A convicted felon on parole was arrested after he wrecked his vehicle.
Officers with the Baker Police Department apprehended Carey Sanders, 32, Monday afternoon. Officers say Sanders saw a police car and ran until he lost control of his vehicle.
Police searched Sanders' vehicle and found a bulletproof vest, a full face mask, and a large weapon, which was determined to be fake, according to the Baker Police Chief.
Sanders was arrested and charged with aggravated flight and unlawful possession of body armor.
