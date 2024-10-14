90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Parkview Baptist School superintendent placed on leave

2 hours 11 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Parkview Baptist School's superintendent has been placed on leave, an email sent to parents Monday said.

Superintendent Don Mayes was placed on leave and the school named Phillip Parker as interim superintendent for the K-12 private school.

"While I understand this news may come as a surprise, I want to assure you that Parkview Baptist School remains fully committed to academic and operational excellence," Parker said.

No reason was cited for Mayes' sudden leave in the email.

Mayes, who graduated from Parkview in 1988, began working at the school in 2012. In 2018, he was awarded the Alumni Eagle Hall of Fame Award in Abundant Life as an "alumnus who exemplifies a Christ-centered life and is considered an example and inspiration to all those around them," the school said.

