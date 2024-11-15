57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parkview Baptist head baseball coach retiring

7 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, May 19 2017 May 19, 2017 May 19, 2017 5:18 PM May 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart
Photo: Parkview Baptist School

BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist School's head baseball coach is stepping away from the plate.

School officials announced Darron Mitchell is retiring from his role as head baseball coach.

Mitchell led the Eagles to six district titles, two state runner up titles in 2012 and 2015, and one State Championship title in 2013.

Mitchell served a total of 22 years teaching and coaching. School officials say Mitchell will continue his role as assistant athletic director, as well as other administrative responsibilities.

Trending News

The process of naming a new head coach will begin soon, according to the school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days