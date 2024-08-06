Latest Weather Blog
Parish taking applications for vacant Metro Council seat after new schools leader departs panel
BATON ROUGE — LaMont Cole has resigned his seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council after being hired as the parish's public school superintendent, creating a vacancy that his former colleagues will have to fill.
Under city ordinances, the remaining council members must pick a replacement within 20 days. Because Cole's departure is so near the end of his term, there will not be a special election to fill the post.
The Metro Council administrator on Tuesday announced that applications are being taken for the vacant post. Would-be candidates must prove they live in Metro Council District 7. The council plans to meet Aug. 14 to consider naming a replacement.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board hired Cole last week and gave him a contract worth $285,000 annually.
Questions can be directed to the council administrator at counciladmin@brla.gov
