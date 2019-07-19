83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parish officials hosting job fair next week

1 hour 54 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 4:48 PM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Councilman Lamont Cole has announced city-parish officials will put on a job fair next Friday.

The event will be held at the MLK Community Center on Gus Young Avenue July 26. Republic Services, East Baton Rouge Parish Human Resources and the East Baton Rouge Department of Public Works.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The announcement comes less than a day after the EBR school board approved a budget cutting more than one hundred jobs.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days