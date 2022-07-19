86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Parish considering lawsuit to shut down juvenile detention center

Tuesday, July 19 2022
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRIDGE CITY - A Jefferson Parish councilman is looking into legal measures to shut down an embattled juvenile prison after several escapes have left nearby residents with severe concerns about its security. 

Parish officials have reportedly been looking into ways the get the Bridge City Center shut down for good.

Councilman Deano Bonano asked WWLTV "Why are we waiting for them to commit murder on our watch? This has to stop.

"Right now we are researching our ability to file a lawsuit, to force the state to close this under a nuisance and under a life safety issue. This is ridiculous. This has been going on for a year.”

This decision comes after several escapes within the last few months, the latest of which resulted in a man being in critical condition after being carjacked and shot by one of the escapees

The office of the governor plans to release a statement regarding plans for the center sometime Tuesday, July 19.

