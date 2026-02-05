55°
Latest Weather Blog
Parents plead not guilty to murder charges in starving death of 5-year-old son
GONZALES — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who starved to death pleaded not guilty to murder charges, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Thursday.
Marlon Perrilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, were indicted Monday on second-degree murder charges in the death of their son.
They were arrested a month prior, when Marley Perrilloux, 5, was found unresponsive alongside his father at a gas station. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died of starvation. He weighed 19 pounds when he died, according to detectives.
Trending News
After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives said the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Foster parent arrested for spanking 3-year-old with fly swatter
-
2 more suspects arrested in connection with November fatal beating, shooting; total...
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
2 Your Town Southern: The Legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls
Sports Video
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class
-
BRCC Bears take down visiting Southern-Shreveport on the hardowod
-
D-D Breaux feature of SEC Network special broadcast