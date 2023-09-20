89°
PAR Louisiana releases guide to amendments on the upcoming ballot
BATON ROUGE - With elections coming up, it's important to stay informed on what will be on your ballot.
The Public Affairs Research Council has released its guide to the amendments that will be on the ballot for the upcoming election. The guide is designed to simplify amendment wording to make it easier for voters to understand and make an informed decision.
Read more about each amendment below:
For more information on the elections, visit the Secretary of State website here or PAR's website here.
