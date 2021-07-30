Pair of vaccinated governor's office employees test positive for COVID

BATON ROUGE - Two staffers with Governor John Bel Edwards' office have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

The governor said in a statement that both employees had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year. Both are currently isolating at home, according to a statement released Friday afternoon.

Read the full statement below.

"Two members of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s office disclosed today. Both are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure."