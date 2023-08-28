Latest Weather Blog
Pair of sisters arrested after arriving at son's school, battering police officer
BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested after they allegedly arrived at Melrose Elementary School and battered an officer who was arresting one of their sons.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they were called to respond to a fight on the campus. While they were responding, one of the students was put into handcuffs and school officials called the boy's mother.
Shortly after, the boy's mother, Jamie Pate, 28, and her sister Darlene, 26, arrived at the school. Jamie Pate was "agitated" that her son was being detained and the two refused to leave school property.
Deputies put Jamie Pate into handcuffs and said she turned around and spat in the deputy's face while Darlene Pate hit the deputy in the back of the head.
Both Jamie and Darlene Pate were arrested for remaining in places after being forbidden, resisting an officer, unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, and battery of a police officer. Darlene Pate was also arrested for carrying a weapon.
