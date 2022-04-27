80°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of public masturbators arrested in separate St. Tammany crimes
ST. TAMMANY - Police arrested two men after they allegedly exposed themselves in parking lots.
Austin Cyr, 22, turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after learning of the warrant for his arrest issued earlier this month. Cyr allegedly began masturbating in his vehicle while watching a woman that had pulled into an adjacent parking spot.
Thomas Beall, 37, was arrested Tuesday evening in separate incident after another woman called to report a naked man sitting in his vehicle and masturbating in a public parking lot.
Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for obscenity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brawl at McKinley High prompts massive police response
-
LSU ramping up security ahead of expected record-setting crowd Saturday
-
Iberville residents show up for second DOTD meeting on new Mississippi River...
-
Potential buyer nearing deal for shuttered West Feliciana golf course
-
Neighbor upset over blight, contacts 2 On Your Side for clean sweep
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...