Pair of public masturbators arrested in separate St. Tammany crimes

3 hours 45 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, April 27 2022 Apr 27, 2022 April 27, 2022 12:41 PM April 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. TAMMANY - Police arrested two men after they allegedly exposed themselves in parking lots. 

Austin Cyr, 22, turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after learning of the warrant for his arrest issued earlier this month. Cyr allegedly began masturbating in his vehicle while watching a woman that had pulled into an adjacent parking spot.

Thomas Beall, 37, was arrested Tuesday evening in separate incident after another woman called to report a naked man sitting in his vehicle and masturbating in a public parking lot. 

Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for obscenity.

