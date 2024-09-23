Pair of Baton Rouge schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department

BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, the state department of education announced Monday.

Mayfair Laboratory School and Saint Aloysius School were two of seven schools named across the state. Blue Ribbon highlights "schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," the Louisiana Department of Education said.

The award recognizes “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools,” and it recognizes “Exemplary High Performing Schools,” schools that score in the top 15 percent on state and national assessments. St. Aloysius School is being recognized as an “Exemplary High Performing School," the school said. This is the second time the school received the distinction, previously being named in 2015.

"Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is a remarkable achievement that exemplifies a commitment to academic achievement," Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. "I applaud the students, educators, and families of these schools for setting a high bar of excellence."

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag will be displayed in each school's entryway or on a flagpole.

At Mayfair, a formal celebration will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored at a recognition ceremony on Nov. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.