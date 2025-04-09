60°
Livingston deputies: Two vehicles fires at Bell Road in Springfield

Wednesday, April 09 2025
By: Adam Burruss

SPRINGFIELD - Two separate vehicles caught fire on Bell Road in Springfield, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Images provided by deputies showed two separate vehicles in different spots on fire. Fire officials are on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

