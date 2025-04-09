Executive director of U.S.S. Kidd assists with new 3D scan of Titanic to premiere on National Geographic

BATON ROUGE - More than a century after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic, people are still fascinated about it's final moments, including the executive director of the U.S.S. Kidd Veterans Museum.

Parks Stephenson assisted in developing a 3D scan that was generated from 715,000 images of pieces of wreckage that still surround the ship. This will allow researchers to walk around the Titanic's exterior as if they are on the ship.

Stephenson is one of the world's foremost titanic experts and helped develop this new look at history. Stephenson has been to the Titanic wreck site multiple times and has dived on the wreck himself twice.

He says researchers can now see things that a 4K camera could not capture.

“Just about everything we know about the Titanic narrative is not completely factual or flat out wrong," Stephenson said. "The wreck is what’s going to give us the information, give us the evidence to tell the stories that will get us ever closer to what actually happened that night. But to actually stand on the ocean floor, figuratively, and look at the Titanic wherever you wanted to look, that's a view that no person who has ever visited the Titanic will ever see.”

Footage will be displayed through a National Geographic film, "Titanic: a Digital Resurrection", which premieres on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Both the producer of the film, Anthony Geffen, and Stephenson say this film will reveal more secrets, evidence, and tell stories of those who were on the ship.

“I know we want to know how it sank and where it sank, but actually the personal stories come through here,” said Geffen.

But when it comes to the future, this technology you will see in the film will help explore depths of the ocean.

"What Titanic has done though is, it’s focused interest and investments that have made it develop more rapidly that it probably would have otherwise," said Stephenson.