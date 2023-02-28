71°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district.
The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.
Thursday, police announced the arrests of two 14-year-olds. Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree robbery.
Trending News
The woman was not seriously hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stolen horses from multiple parishes found in Baton Rouge; minor arrested for...
-
Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday
-
Nearly a year later, worried homeowner no closer to bayou erosion fix
-
See ya later, alligator: Hardhide is removed from Ponchatoula habitat
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs