Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district.

The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.

Thursday, police announced the arrests of two 14-year-olds. Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree robbery.

The woman was not seriously hurt.