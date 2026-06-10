Pair convicted of sex trafficking minor in Ascension Parish sentenced to life in prison

GONZALES - Two men were sentenced to life in prison following a conviction for sex trafficking a girl who was under 18 in Ascension Parish.

District Attorney Ricky Babin's office said 21-year-old Jayden Hodge of Dallas, Texas, and 23-year-old Antonio Jackson of Phoenix, Arizona, were caught with three girls at a Gonzales hotel in 2024. One of the victims was under 18 and the two others were under 21.

Investigators learned the girls had been brought by Hodge and Jackson from Texas to Louisiana for prostitution.

"All three female victims were recruited, harbored, and solicited by these suspects for financial gain," the DA's office said.

A jury found the pair guilty of one count of human trafficking of a minor and two counts of human trafficking a person under 21.

The men were sentenced to life in prison for the juvenile count and 20 years each for the other charges.