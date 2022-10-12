85°
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg
BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle and the woman exchanged gunfire, resulting in the man being shot in the leg.
The vehicle owner was detained following the gunfire, and the man was driven to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
