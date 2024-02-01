Page-Rice Public Safety Initiative introduces new A.I. technology

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is getting new technology to put out on the streets following the rebranded Page-Rice Initiative. It is now known as the Page-Rice Public Safety Initiative.

This movement was started after the deaths of three-year-old Devin Page Jr. and LSU student Allie Rice. The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation raised money to install cameras that are now being monitored by law enforcement agencies.

A license plate reader and new A.I. equipment, known as ZeroEye, will be able to identify an individual with a gun and show their location is being added to the community.

"What ZeroEye does is it works with existing security cameras, and the analytic looks for brandish firearms 24/7 365," Vice President of Strategies Burgess Nichols, Jr. said. "When that the weapon in detected, it sends an alert to our 24/7 watch center staffed by former military and law enforcement [employees]."

This way, a human set of eyes is always able to see the alert before dispatching an officer to the scene, in case it's someone holding an object like a gun.

Paul Rice, the father of Allie Rice, said he tends to think about what could have happened if this equipment was introduced to baton rouge earlier. He claims this technology is vital to help solve the crime in the community.

Cathy Toliver, Devin Page Jr.'s grandmother, began building memorials for those who died to gun violence, with one of those for her grandson. The evening, after posting his memorial, she received calls saying it had been knocked over and cracked.

Community members picked the memorial back up and patrolled the area to ensure that incident would not happen again. When Toliver arrived, she said she was greeted by two men with guns.

She questioned in the moment if "now is this the time [she was] about to die," but said she stood bold because she knew the cameras were watching and doing the job they were set to do.

BRPD Chief Thomas 'T.J' Morse joined and said this technology is important in keeping the community safe and ending crime.

"The public are the police and the police are the public. It's not a police matter, but an everyone matter," he said.

Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Chairman Clay Young and other board members agreed to spend $20,000 on this new equipment and donate it to the Baton Rouge community.