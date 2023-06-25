Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his home; crime caught on video

BAKER - Surveillance video shared with WBRZ shows thieves stealing a truck, and the guns that were left inside of it, early Wednesday morning.

Charles Thomas says he forgot to lock his white 2017 Ford F250 Tuesday night, allowing the thieves to easily drive off with it.

"For them to be able to just come into my yard and go in my truck and take it? It's crazy," Thomas told WBRZ.

Thomas says two guns were left in the truck. One of them was loaded.

But who stole the truck? Well, he says it was the same people who went through his neighbor's truck just minutes earlier.

A separate surveillance video got a better look at the thieves. That video shows one person walk up to the neighbor's truck and open the door. Shortly after that, another person walks up, and they both rummage through the truck.

Thomas says these burglaries happened around the time when his wife usually wakes up. He says the situation could have been far worse.

"What if my wife would have been walking to get in the car or was taking the dog outside and they are running up and down the street getting into people's cars?"

Thomas tells WBRZ he filed a police report about an hour later with Baker Police.

He says nobody from the department will be able to help him until Monday. Still, he hopes his truck will be found and that the thieves learn a lesson.

"I hope they get off the street and get some help, because it's clear that they need guidance," Thomas said.