Overturned vehicle catches fire after crash on Jefferson Hwy; 4 taken to hospital

Wednesday, July 29 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Jefferson Highway left a vehicle in flames.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the Jefferson near College Drive. Four people were taken to a hospital, but all were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the wreck left one of the vehicles involved on its side, and that same vehicle caught fire.

The wreck remains under investigation, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. 

