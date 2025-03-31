79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned car slows interstate traffic through Livingston on Monday morning

1 hour 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 4:58 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - First responders responded to an overturned car in the median of Interstate 12 on Monday. 

The Town of Livingston Police Department asked drivers to be cautious around Mile Marker 24, where the car flipped, as officers worked in the area.

Trending News

Officials did not disclose how the crash happened, but said there were no injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days