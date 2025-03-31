79°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned car slows interstate traffic through Livingston on Monday morning
LIVINGSTON - First responders responded to an overturned car in the median of Interstate 12 on Monday.
The Town of Livingston Police Department asked drivers to be cautious around Mile Marker 24, where the car flipped, as officers worked in the area.
Trending News
Officials did not disclose how the crash happened, but said there were no injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Massive blaze in Livonia after oil tanks likely struck by lightning
-
Brusly Police open investigation after rash of vehicle burglaries in town
-
Denham Springs Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
-
Maurepas couple gets surprise visit from alligator in their home
-
Three-vehicle crash along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road injures 3
Sports Video
-
LSU softball drops series to South Carolina
-
LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up
-
LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...