Overturned car causes backups on Stanford Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Pictures from the intersection of Hyacinth and Stanford showed a vehicle overturned into a home's driveway.
WBRZ has reached out to officials to ask about the extent of injuries, if there were any.
The crash caused backups on Stanford for people heading out of the capital city ahead of Thursday rush hour.
