88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10

1 hour 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 August 13, 2019 9:45 AM August 13, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.

The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Authorities say both lanes are currently blocked for multiple vehicle recoveries. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days