Latest Weather Blog
Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10
ASCENSION PARISH - Troopers were called to a morning crash in Ascension Parish that involved a box truck and a second vehicle.
The crash was reported before 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West before Prairieville. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
Authorities say both lanes are currently blocked for multiple vehicle recoveries. Drivers can expect delays in the area.
Troop A Traffic Advisory:— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 13, 2019
Troopers are currently responding to an overturned box truck and a flatbed trailer on I-10 westbound at milepost 175. Both lanes of travel are currently closed for multiple vehicle recoveries. Please expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/1QHTkvfj3O
Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned 18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10
-
Hundreds show up to discuss drainage issues in Walker
-
Livingston Parish schools handing out water on afternoon bus rides amid heat...
-
Police investigating after body found on Laurel Street
-
Deputies investigate Zachary naked home invasion, one person shot