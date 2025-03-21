55°
Overturned 18-wheeler leads to westbound ramp closure from Lobdell Highway to U.S. 190; road cleared

By: Adam Burruss

LOBDELL - The westbound ramp from Lobdell Highway to U.S. Highway 190 was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

There are no reported injuries. The road is clear.

