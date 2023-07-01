Overturned 18-wheeler carrying sodium hydroxide causes N 9th Street to be blocked

(BATON ROUGE) - An overturned 18-wheeler carrying sodium hydroxide blocked North Ninth Street early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on North Ninth Street, just past Capital Access Road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department claims that there is no immediate danger to the surrounding area. North Ninth Street will remain blocked for several hours while crews work to offload the truck.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area to ensure the safety of both responders and the public.

The Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Unit is on-site and actively monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story.