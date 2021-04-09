Overnight severe weather threat tonight

Severe weather is expected Friday night and Saturday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Most of the day Friday will be muggy but clear with temperatures in the 80s. Tonight storms will move through and they are expected to be strong or even severe. The entire area is under a risk for severe weather and the chance to see severe storms increases the further north you go. It doesn’t matter what risk category you fall under; everyone needs to prepare for severe weather just the same.

The most intense storms are expected to be in our area between 12 am-4 am on Saturday. Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat followed by heavy rain, flooding, large hail, and tornadoes. Since this will be an overnight event, it is important to have a way to receive warnings all night long.

Saturday: By late morning the leftover showers will be ongoing for areas close to the coast. Localized flooding may occur in areas further south that see rain extending into the late morning hours. Saturday afternoon will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. The clear conditions will continue into Monday too. Afternoon pop-up showers will be back in the forecast on Tuesday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.