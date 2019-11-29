Overnight hunt for shoeless suspect in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana State Police is currently holding off on releasing information pending an investigation of a suspect that took off from troopers at a gas station in Prairieville, late Thursday night.

WBRZ video shows the suspects shoes on the ground, and troopers repeatedly walking to and from the suspect's unattended vehicle.

Investigators have not released information on the initial contact made with the unidentified suspect.