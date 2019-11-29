68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight hunt for shoeless suspect in Ascension Parish

1 hour 37 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 November 29, 2019 9:08 AM November 29, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana State Police is currently holding off on releasing information pending an investigation of a suspect that took off from troopers at a gas station in Prairieville, late Thursday night.

WBRZ video shows the suspects shoes on the ground, and troopers repeatedly walking to and from the suspect's unattended vehicle.

Investigators have not released information on the initial contact made with the unidentified suspect.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days