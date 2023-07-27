Over a dozen people injured in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, July 27 2023
SATSUMA - A multiple-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish left 13 people injured and shut down I-12 in both directions.

According to traffic information, I-12 was closed both east and westbound in Satsuma to accommodate AirMed after a severe crash on the eastbound side past South Satsuma Road, but the Interstate has since been reopened.

According to emergency officials, out of the 13 people injured, four were taken to a hospital. Two of those were children and three of the four people transported were listed as being in critical condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what caused the crash. 

